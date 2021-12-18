Slovak police detain former PM before rally

BRATISLAVA: Slovak police on Thursday detained former prime minister Robert Fico before he was due to hold an anti-government demonstration despite pandemic restrictions on crowd size. Gatherings of more than six people are currently banned according to the anti-Covid measures in the EU member, whose infection rate is one of the world’s highest.
MOSCOW: The Kremlin has urged Western leaders to unfreeze Afghanistan’s assets to fund humanitarian relief and avert...
CEBU, Philippines: At least 12 people have died in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, the...
WARSAW: Polish MPs on Friday adopted a controversial media law seen by critics as an attempt by the right-wing...
PARIS: Paris will ask the European Commission to open post-Brexit litigation proceedings against Britain over a...
PRAGUE: The Czech president on Friday appointed a new government led by Petr Fiala, a right-winger whose alliance won...
WASHINGTON: The United States is willing to discuss security proposals put forward by Russia but disagrees with parts...
Comments