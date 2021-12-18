 
close
Saturday December 18, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Slovak police detain former PM before rally

By AFP
December 18, 2021

BRATISLAVA: Slovak police on Thursday detained former prime minister Robert Fico before he was due to hold an anti-government demonstration despite pandemic restrictions on crowd size. Gatherings of more than six people are currently banned according to the anti-Covid measures in the EU member, whose infection rate is one of the world’s highest.

Comments