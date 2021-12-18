Smuggling bids

The ANF on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics from Karachi to Khanpur. The ANF Clifton conducted a raid at a private transport company’s office and seized 24 kilograms of high-quality hashish from a parcel booked for Khanpur, concealed in a packet of soaps. In another raid, the ANF Gulshan-e-Iqbal conducted a raid near Al-Asif Square on the Super Highway and found 2.5kg hashish and five kilograms of heroin.