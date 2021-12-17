SIDB launches action against defaulters

PESHAWAR: The Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) has decided to take action against the defaulter leaseholders for non-payment of arrears of more than Rs 15 million in the form of utility bills and rental charges.

The board also issued final notices to the factory owners asking them to make the payment as soon as possible or else the leases will be levied on the basis of lease monopoly clauses signed under the board lease policy.

Some allotments were cancelled as well as the owners were defaulting on utility bills and rental charges for which notices were issued several times.