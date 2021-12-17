PML-N cautions activists in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has warned its office-bearers and activists of a disciplinary action if they used party’s name for the nominations as aspirants for the local government elections.

“The party has come across such advertisements and statements on newspapers and social media where its office-bearers and activists giving an impression that the PML-N awarded them tickets for the LG elections, which is totally incorrect and against party’s constitution,” Zafar Mahmood, the district president, told the media here on Thursday.

Flanked by the district general secretary, Niaz Mohammad Niazi, he said that his party was yet to finalise names of its aspirants for the village/ neighbourhood councils and tehsil’s Mayors.

“We would finalise names of our aspirants only on merit and after a consultation process, which is yet to take place and those making false claims about their nominations in public might face disciplinary action,” he added.

Mahmood said that the government was yet to announce the local government’s elections schedule for the second phase and as it announced the schedule aspirants’ names would be finalised and made public.