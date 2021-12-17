Cop martyred, 3 injured in North Waziristan firing

MIRANSHAH: A police constable was martyred and two cops and a soldier sustained injuries when militants opened fire on the office of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and three security check-posts in Hamzuni area late night in North Waziristan tribal district, sources said.
They said that militants opened indiscriminate fire on the PTCL office in Danday Saidgi area in Ghulam Khan tehsil early Thursday.
As a result, Saddar Jan, a cop guarding the PTCL office was martyred while two other policemen sustained injuries. The names of injured policemen could not be ascertained.
Also, the militants attacked three security check-posts with automatic weapons in the Hamzuni area. A soldier identified as Naqeeb sustained injuries in the firing. The militants fled when the security forces retaliated with full force.
PESHAWAR: The Small Industries Development Board has decided to take action against the defaulter leaseholders for...
LAHORE: Religious leaders have expressed sorrow that the country’s leadership has learnt no lesson from the tragedy...
SWABI: An official of the District Election Commission here on Thursday dismissed the petition against National...
KARACHI: At a conference on the anniversary of the Fall of Dhaka on Thursday, scholars from Pakistan and Bangladesh...
CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party head Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government...
MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has warned its office-bearers and activists of a disciplinary action if...
Comments