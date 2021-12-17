Cop martyred, 3 injured in North Waziristan firing

MIRANSHAH: A police constable was martyred and two cops and a soldier sustained injuries when militants opened fire on the office of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and three security check-posts in Hamzuni area late night in North Waziristan tribal district, sources said.

They said that militants opened indiscriminate fire on the PTCL office in Danday Saidgi area in Ghulam Khan tehsil early Thursday.

As a result, Saddar Jan, a cop guarding the PTCL office was martyred while two other policemen sustained injuries. The names of injured policemen could not be ascertained.

Also, the militants attacked three security check-posts with automatic weapons in the Hamzuni area. A soldier identified as Naqeeb sustained injuries in the firing. The militants fled when the security forces retaliated with full force.