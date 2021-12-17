Control room set up for LG polls

PESHAWAR: An emergency control room has been set up at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Peshawar which will go functional on Friday to ensure the holding of the local government elections in 17 districts of the province in a peaceful and smooth manner.
According to a handout, the Chief Minister’s Secretariat issued a notification to this effect. It said Jamal-ud-Din, Deputy Secretary of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, was nominated as focal person/in-charge of the control room.
As per the notification, the emergency control room will coordinate all kinds of activities, information and emergencies with the relevant stakeholders.
It will bring the relevant information to the notice of the chief minister till the finalization of the election to prevent any untoward incident during the polls.
The emergency control room can be accessed on UAN No. 091-111-712-713, Fax No. 091-9210707 and WhatsApp No. 0345-9687099.
