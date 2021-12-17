JI awards tickets to 770 for LG polls in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) has awarded party tickets to over 770 aspirants for the local governments’ election in all 194 villages and neighbourhood councils of the district.
“Our party is in a strong position and aspirants would secure maximum seats and form its tehsil governments in almost all five tehsils of the districts,” Dr Tariq Shirazi, the district head of the JI, told reporters here on Thursday.
He said that party tickets to as many as 778 aspirants, including women and youths, were issued and the process was still on.
“Though we have awarded tickets to contenders in Mansehra, Balakot, Baffa-Pakhal, Oghi and Darband tehsils and those still applying are being considered on the seats to be filled yet,” Dr Shirazi said.
