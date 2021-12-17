50m travel by BRT in 2021: SACM

PESHAWAR: TransPeshawar on Thursday said that 50 million people travelled by Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in 2021.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif shared the company’s annual performance report at the TransPeshawar head office.

He said 50 million people travelled by BRT even during the corona pandemic by ensuring and implementing SOPs issued by the government.

He added that after the resumption of the normal activities owing to reduction in the Covid-related restrictions, the average daily ridership of BRT crossed 220,000.

He said that before the launching of the mass transit service, less than two percent of female commuters were using public transport, which later crossed 20 percent after the BRT was launched.

He said that more than one million Zu Cards had been sold in 2021 and more than 350 old buses and wagons were scrapped, which contributed to reducing the air pollution and traffic congestion in the city.

A performance report also claimed that TransPeshawar commenced another express route to facilitate maximum passengers in addition to existing routes, while Zu-Bicycle sharing system, Zu Mobile application were also termed unique and innovative projects started in the current year.