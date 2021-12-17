Blood donation camps arranged in Swat

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Haematology Services arranged camps in various educational institutions of the Swat district to collect blood donations for the children and other patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders.

The camps were held in Government Degree College Khwazakhela, Government Degree College Matta, Government Degree College Kabal, Government Degree College Mingora, Saidu Science College and other areas, said a press release here on Thursday.

A number of students visited the camps in the respective colleges and donated many bags of blood for the children and patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders.

Ijaz Alam, Dr Amjad Iqbal and other staff members of the Frontier Foundation supervised the camps.

Teaching and administrative staff of the respective educational institutions and others collaborated with the Frontier Foundation team and made blood donation camps a success.

A number of students donated blood for the children suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood disorders.

Frontier Foundation Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem thanked the staff and students for the donations.

He said that holding such camps had become very difficult in the prevailing situation due to the coronavirus pandemic.