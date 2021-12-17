CM dissatisfied with pace of work on road projects

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of work on road sector projects, directed the officials concerned to take necessary steps to address the issue.

He said this while chairing a meeting held here on Thursday to review progress on the projects under PSDP in the province, said a handout.

The chief minister underlined the need to expedite the pace of work on all the ongoing projects being executed under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) with a special focus on the high priority schemes of the road sector.

Mahmood Khan directed to get the approval of PC-Is of all the projects proposed for the next PSDP by the end of this month from the Provincial Working Development Party.

He directed all the departments to submit detailed reports regarding the utilization of funds released for the projects being implemented in their respective departments.

Earlier, the meeting was informed that under the PSDP work on 143 projects in different sectors was in progress out of which 69 development projects were being executed by the KP government whereas 74 projects by the federal government, adding Rs 47 billion have been spent on the projects so far.

The participants were told that the issue of land acquisition for 32 KM long Northern Bypass Road Peshawar has been resolved.

The project will be completed at a total cost of Rs21 billion by December 2022, adding the project of dualisation of 89 km old Bannu Road will be completed by August 2022 at a cost of Rs 17 billion.

The meeting was informed that land acquisition for 153 km Chitral-Booni-Mastuj-Shandur road is in the process adding that the project will be completed at Rs 21 billion. It will be executed in four packages. The work is underway on the first three packages.

Similarly, a tender for 46 km long Chitral-Ayun-Bumburet road will be floated within one month while the project will be completed at Rs 4 billion.

It was told that 90 percent of civil work of the Khyber Institute of Child Health and Children Hospital project was complete while procurement of equipment was yet to be started.

Out of the total, PC1s of 32 projects have been prepared so far while 16 Pc1s have been cleared from PDWP.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to get the remaining PC1s cleared from the relevant forum by the end of this month.