State-run school in Khyber wins int’l award

LANDIKOTAL: A state-run primary school in Khyber district has won the International School Award 2021.

The competition was organised by the British High Commission and Muslims Hands, UK for the government-run schools in the country.

Government Primary School (GPS) Wazirdhand in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district remained atop among the ex-Fata schools while it also secured place among the top 20 schools across the country, during month-long environmental and social awareness activities held last month.

The competitions titled Connecting Classrooms were held among the government schools across the world, in which each school had to complete the tasks assigned. Three categories, ie, Full International School Award, Foundation Award and Intermediate Award were set for the first, second and third position holders.

Thousands of students of state-run schools were involved in the creative and healthy activities. A statement said the aim of the activities was to raise awareness among the younger generation to help preserve the environment and contribute to a better future.

According to the results issued by British High Commission, Islamabad, topics including pollution, healthy environment, plantation, health food, clean water, cleanliness, religious festivals and language were given to students of grade 1 up to grade-12 classes.

Talking to this correspondent, Government Primary School Wazirdand head teacher Muhammad Wajid Afridi said that a good number other schools from each tehsil of Pakistan participated in the activities.

He said they had been given seven activities to compete at national and international level of competitions. He added that three of his school’s activities also won ranking on international level.

“With the Grace of Almighty Allah, our Government Primary School, Wazirdand got the first position in Full International School Award 2021,” he added.

He said the competitions were conducted once in a three years’ period in developing countries including Pakistan, Egypt, Turkey, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, India, Nepal and other states.The award ceremony is scheduled to take place in Peshawar on December 22, 2021.

Director Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhunkhwa Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim, District Education Officer Muhammad Nisar, Assistant District Education Officer Khan Azam Afridi and Planning and Development (P&D) district officer Misal Khan Shalmani congratulated the students and head teacher Muhammad Wajid and his students for their efforts.

They said it was not only an honour and dignity for the students of Khyber but for all Pakistanis. They termed the award winning to be a result of their teamwork dedication towards the teaching profession.