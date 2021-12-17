Schools to remain closed on Dec 18-19

ByBureau report
PESHAWAR: The administrations of the nine districts where local government elections would be held on December 19 have announced holiday in the schools and colleges on December 18 on Saturday.
“Pursuant to the upcoming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Election 2021 (Phase-1) announced by the election commission of Pakistan and scheduled on December 19, 2021, the competent authority is pleased to notify that all the schools and colleges both in public and private sector will remain closed on December 18 in larger public interest,” a notification issued by the deputy commissioner Peshawar stated.
