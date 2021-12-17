Students exhibit projects at cultural fest

Islamabad : Metropolitan Entrepreneurship Week (MEW) 2021 has been started at Roots International Schools & Colleges and Metropolitan International United College (MIUC), says a press release.

A week-long entrepreneurship week was inaugurated at all campuses of Roots International Schools and Colleges and Metropolitan International United College (MIUC) with the colorful events. Renowned and leading entrepreneurs of Pakistan were invited to inaugurate the MEW-2021.

The president of Islamabad chamber of commerce Shakeel Munir, Chief Executive officer Aman Shiekh jointly inaugurated the MEW 2021 as the guest of honors of the event at Wellington & MIUC campus, Islamabad. A leading entrepreneur Mubashar Hayat inaugurated the MEW week at RISC DHA campus, Islamabad.

Asif Idress, president Rawalpindi Chamber of Small traders and small industries was the chief guest at inaugural ceremony of MEW at RISC – Rawal campus Rawalpindi. Haroon S. Khan CEO SANSO Technologies & mobiles was the chief guest at RISC, Wah campus.

Guests were greeted warmly at the premises of campuses by their respective student council. After the formal inauguration, guests were taken on a tour of the cultural fest, where they were shown several student-designed projects. Students have arranged the cultural fest to have the representation of all the provinces of Pakistan. The students briefed the chief guest about their projects and received great appreciation and encouragement for their work.

The guests applauded the RISC on organising such initiatives, they also highlighted that government should also take more steps like ‘Kamyab Jawan’ which will give opportunity and venues to our youth where they can polish their skills.

Walid Mushtaq, CEO RISC in is his brief talk thanked the guests for taking out time of their hectic schedules to attend the event. He said their presence would not only motivate the students but would also encourage them to take steps which would be beneficial in their educational and societal growth.