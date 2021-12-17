TNFJ pays tribute to APS martyrs

Islamabad : Chief of Tehreek e Nifaz-e-Fiqah Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that fall of Dhaka is the result of deviation from the ideological foundations established by M.A Jinnah and Allama Iqbal, says a press release.

He said, “Whole nation pay tribute to the martyrs of fall of Dhaka and the incident of APS, Peshawar. Incident of APS is one the darkest chapter in the history that teaches painful lessons to the rulers. Whole nation is supporting Pakistan Army.

Life of a lay-man is squeezed by uneven inflation, instead of giving false hopes to the masses, rulers should practically do to ensure the administration of commodities and reduction of inflation.”

He stated this while addressing to weekly assembly to the members of central cabinet of TNFJ on Wednesday.

On this occasion he announced ‘Ayyam e Aza-e-Fatimiya’ from Jamadi ul Awal 13 till Jamadi us Sani 3, while Jamadi us Sani 15 was announced as ‘Youm-e-Noor’ in accordance with the glorious birth anniversary of Imam Zain ul Abideen.