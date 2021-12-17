‘177,000 children die due to malnutrition’

Islamabad : Every year, more than 177,000 Pakistani children die before their 5th birthday due to their or their mother’s malnutrition. Micronutrient deficiencies are widespread in Pakistan and have profound effects on the immunity, growth, and mental development of children.

This was stated by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Fakhar Imam on Wednesday. He was speaking at the media workshop ‘Addressing Zinc Deficiency through Biofortification of Zinc Wheat’ jointly organised by Harvest Plus, PANAH, and National Fortification Alliance at Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination.

The event was attended by a large number of journalists, representatives from various government departments, civil society organisations, and UN agencies.

Syed Fakhar Imam said that more than 50 million people in Pakistan have inadequate zinc intake which is an important micronutrient for health. “In Pakistan, with the collaborative support of Harvest Plus, three biofortified wheat varieties, which are high in Zinc, have been released for general cultivation in the country. With our joint efforts, biofortified Zinc wheat varieties have been cultivated on 360,000 hectares this year. More than 1.6 million metric tons of biofortified wheat grain production is expected with the current crop at the time of harvest,” he said adding that Biofortification is progressing well in Pakistan and have great potential to help reduce zinc deficiency and stunting in the children.

Speaking on this occasion, General Secretary PANAH Sana Ullah Ghumman said that that malnutrition and dietary risk factors are top human risks contributing to increased morbidity and mortality. A healthy diet and better nutrition could help in reducing disease burden and mortality in the country.

Consultant and Advisor Harvest Plus Munawar Hussain requested media to play their due role in raising awareness among farmers and other value chain actors about the significance of biofortification of wheat in addressing Zinc deficiency.