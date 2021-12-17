Islamabad : APS massacre will never be forgotten, PPP Islamabad leadership says on 7th annaversiary of the dreadful attack in Peshawar.

PPP Central Secretariat Incharge Syed Sibtul Haider Bukhari, PPP Islamabad President Agha Muhammad Ali and PPP Islamabad Secretary Information spok­esman Muhammad Ali Subzwari, on the seventh annaversiary of Army Public School (APS) attack, said the massacre will never be forgotten, says a press release.

In a joint statement they said the scars of martyrdom of innocent school children of APS left on heart and soul are impossible to erase, time can’t heal this pain. Sacrifices of the innocent students and teachers martyred in the APS attack will always be remembered. We being member of party which remains symbol of martyrdom stand in complete solidarity with parents of innocent martyrs. Bloodshed of any innocent is one of the biggest sin in Islam, no religion supports terrorism and bloodshed of innocent people. Islam is the religion of peace and it strongly condemns extremism and violence.