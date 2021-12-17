‘Resistance to technologies blocked development’

Islamabad : President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said resistance to new technologies hampered the journey of development and that there was a need for scientific research in cutting-edge space sciences to match the challenges of the contemporary world.

He also said the country should adopt the modern technology and gear up for the fourth industrial revolution for prosperity.

"Being the fifth largest human resource in the world, it is important for Pakistan to increase its technological footprint," he told the 7th International Conference on Aerospace Science and Engineering (ICASE) here at the Institute of Science and Technology. The event was organised by the National Centre for GIS (Geographic Information Science) & Space Applications and attended by foreign and local scientists to discuss several topics including aeronautics, space sciences, materials science and engineering, avionics, remote sensing and geo-informatics.

The president said the study of space, galaxies, and various other astronomical phenomena was a centuries-old endeavour, that had been intertwined with the development of human societies.

He said highlighted the utility of space sciences in everyday life and said improving the technical and professional capacity in climate change could help manage the adverse impact for Pakistan being one among the most vulnerable countries. He said the areas including food security, agriculture, crop patterns, and environment could also benefit from research in space science and geo-informatics.

Dr. Alvi said the past century had been host to many technological advancements resulting in a gradual progression towards the betterment of society.

He emphasised strengthening scientific and theoretical foundations to create professionals with the thorough capability of applying the knowledge for research, analysis, and design. IST Vice Chancellor Maj Gen (r) Rehan Abdul Baqi said space sciences had become a field of paramount importance the world over and Pakistan was no exception.

He said since 2002, the IST had been working on fostering intellectual and economic vitality through teaching, research, and outreach in the field of space science and technology with a view to improving quality of life. Secretary of the ICASE Dr Najam Abbas Naqvi said the institute was aimed at providing outstanding quality education to diverse groups of national and international students.