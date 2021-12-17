‘India hatched conspiracy to split Pakistan’

Islamabad : The speakers at a webinar on ‘1971- facts and fictions’ organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) said that Indians hatched a conspiracy and supported the separatist movement in the then East Pakistan in 1971 to split Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Raoof Hassan, political and security strategist and the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, said that there was never any doubt about India’s intentions against Pakistan then and now. India conspired to split Pakistan. The Indian troops and agents wearing uniform of the Pakistan army harmed the feelings of the Bengali population and launched a propaganda campaign against Pakistan. He said that to analyze the 1971 incidents, there is a need to look at three phases of the crisis- Pre-Operation, During-Operation and Post Operation. He said that some of the political decisions right from the emergence of Pakistan to incidents leading to the 1971 incident did play a role too. He said we must not ignore the role of the then political leadership and the political mistakes. Now we need to learn from the separation of East Pakistan and move ahead to make Pakistan a strong country by meeting its true potential. Pakistan has a bright future, he added.

Commodore (r) Naghman Chaudhry, a defence analyst, said the Pakistan army played its role as the defender of the people of East Pakistan until the end. However, the propaganda and political manoeuvring of the multi-faceted enemy-India, especially its media campaign, portrayed a negative image of Pakistani troops. He said that the people of the then-West Pakistan had shown respect and dignity for Bengalis and no atrocities were committed against them by the army. They were allowed safe repatriation from Pakistan to Bangladesh. India used enmity against Muslim brothers and invested billions to shape the opinion of regional think tanks.