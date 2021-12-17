Hotels enjoy boost in business

Rawalpindi : The business of local hotels has witnessed a huge boost as large numbers of people are now turning towards them to meet their food requirements due to the shortage of gas in the ongoing winter season.

According to the owners of these hotels, now the customers are buying breakfast, lunch, and dinner for their whole family from the hotels and most of the time it becomes difficult to fulfil their demand.

Khushal khan, a hotel owner in Satellite Town, said “The people start placing their order quite earlier for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Even they bring their thermoses and also buy tea from us for their breakfast.”

“When so many customers gather at the hotel at the same time then we find it difficult to fulfil their demand. I have never ever seen this kind of situation in the past,” he said.

The long queues of customers at ‘tandoors’ is also something new that has not been witnessed in the past. The customers start making queues at the ‘tandoors’ and wait for their turn that comes not so easily. Separate queues of women and children at ‘tandoors’ were also seen in many areas.

Nadeem Iqbal, a local resident, said “It is really unfortunate that we have to make queues to buy ‘rotis’ from ‘tandoors’ because we are unable to cook food at homes due to shortage of gas.”

“We can only request the government to take immediate measures to resolve this issue that has made our lives miserable,” he said. Irum Baig, a housewife, said “The purchase of food from hotels has increased their monthly budget. I think we are not able to afford it for a longer period because everything is too expensive at the hotels.”