Govt increases allowance of LG&CD workers

LAHORE: The Punjab government has doubled the monthly allowance of Local Government and Community Development Department (LG&CD) employees.
Following the recommendation of Local Government Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, the Finance Department has issued a notification on Thursday. According to the notification, the monthly allowance of LG&CD employees of grade-1 to grade-4 has been increased from Rs450 to Rs900. Chief officers of LG bodies have been directed to include the raise in the employees’ salaries.
LAHORE:King Edward Alumni Association of the United Kingdom, and the King Edward Medical University, Lahore are...
RAWALPINDI:Every year over several pedestrians become victims of careless motorists and bikers on Rawalpindi’s roads...
LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency has decided to grill around 74 private and cooperative housing societies for not...
LAHORE:More than 100 Hindu yatrees will arrive in City today , through Wagah border crossing to perform their...
LAHORE:Water Aid Pakistan Thursday organised a workshop on reporting on safe drinking water, toilets in rural areas...
LAHORE:Punjab University Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre and an NGO organised a ceremony to distribute prizes among...
Comments