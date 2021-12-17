Govt increases allowance of LG&CD workers

LAHORE: The Punjab government has doubled the monthly allowance of Local Government and Community Development Department (LG&CD) employees.

Following the recommendation of Local Government Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, the Finance Department has issued a notification on Thursday. According to the notification, the monthly allowance of LG&CD employees of grade-1 to grade-4 has been increased from Rs450 to Rs900. Chief officers of LG bodies have been directed to include the raise in the employees’ salaries.