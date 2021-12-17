Healthcare symposium on 19th

LAHORE:King Edward Alumni Association of the United Kingdom, (KEMCA UK) and the King Edward Medical University, (KEMU) Lahore are jointly holding “The 4th Universal Healthcare and Education Symposium” on December 19, Sunday.
It will be an online webinar. The highlights are a full session on PKLI that includes Prof Saeed Akhter and Faisal Dar, live debate on MDCAT, between the PMC chairman and the PMA president, a talk on Sehat Card by the national CEO, the achievements in healthcare in Punjab by Dr Yasmin Rashid and a talk on National Licencing Exam by Faisal Sultan. The webinar could be joined online by registering at: uhc.net.pk or through Zoom Channels or Facebook.
