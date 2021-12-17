Wasa to take action against 74 defaulter housing societies

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has decided to grill around 74 private and cooperative housing societies for not paying their outstanding trunk sewer infrastructure charges worth around Rs1.5 billion.

Sources in Wasa revealed that as per Govt Notifications No.SO(D)/1-44/98, dated 28-04-2001, No.LDA/DMD(E)/1958-68, dated 28-07-2001, No.LDA/DMD(E)/672-78, dated 26-05-2011 & No.DMD(E)/1502-08 dated 22-08-2017 all the private and cooperative societies are bound to pay trunk sewer infrastructure charges.

Figures collected from Wasa revealed that total outstanding amount towards 74 private and cooperative housing societies is Rs1,754,143,226 (Rs1.7 billion in round figures) out of which Rs999,404,789 are pending towards 33 private housing societies connected with Wasa sewerage system, Rs344,739,279 towards 19 cooperative housing societies connected with Wasa sewerage system, Rs55,450,930 pending towards four private housing schemes connected with Wasa’s Sattukatla Drain and Rs354,548,228 pending towards 18 cooperative housing societies connected with Wasa’s Sattukatla Drain.

Figures revealed that out of Rs1.7 billion outstanding amount only Rs260,149,026 were paid to Wasa which included Rs183,031,691 paid by 33 private housing societies connected with Wasa sewerage system, Rs54,070,373 paid by 19 cooperative housing societies connected with Wasa sewerage system, Rs6,348,736 paid by four private housing schemes connected with Wasa’s Sattukatla Drain and Rs16,698,226 paid by 18 cooperative housing societies connected with Wasa’s Sattukatla Drain.

Documents collected by the scribe from Wasa revealed that 19 defaulter cooperative societies connected with Wasa sewerage system included Alpha Cooperative Housing Scheme, Judicial Employees CHS-I, Muslim Nagar (Telegraph & Telephone Employees CHS, P&D Society Housing Scheme, PCSIR Employees – II, PCSIR Employees Coop Housing Scheme Phase-I, PIA ECHS Phase-I/Mauza Niaz Baig Lahore, PIA ECHS Phase-II/Mauza Niaz Baig Lahore, Agrics Town PH-II&III Housing Scheme, Agrics Town, PH-I Housing Scheme, Aitchison Staff H/S, Gosha-e-Ahbab Cooperative Housing Scheme Phase-I, Gosha-e-Ahbab Cooperative Housing Scheme Phase-II, Gosha-e-Ahbab Cooperative Housing Scheme Phase-III, Govt Employees HS (Central Govt), Public Health Engg Housing Scheme, Sargodha Housing Scheme/Mauza Bhoptian, Lahore, State Enterprise Ph-I Cooperative Housing Scheme and State Enterprise Ph-II Cooperative Housing Scheme, Multan Road, Mauza Niaz Baig, Lahore. The 33 defaulter private societies connected with Wasa sewerage system included Abid City-I/Green Fort-III, BOR Society, Eden lane Villas PH-I Housing Scheme, Eden Palace Villas, Etihad Town, Fazaia Housing Scheme, Pak Arab, Ali Town, Abuzar Housing Scheme, Airline Society, Akhter Estate, Al-Hamra Town, Beaconhouse Estate Housing Scheme, Dubai Town Housing Scheme, Eden Park Farm Housing Scheme, Ghousia Town, Green Acres Housing Scheme, Green Forts PH-I Housing Scheme, Gulshan-e-Mustafa, Hyde Park Housing Scheme, Ittefaq Town Multan Road, Jaffar Town, Mehraj Town, Nasheman-e-Iqbal Phase-I, Nawab Town, Regent Park Farm Housing Scheme, Saroba Gardens, Sultan Town, Sunny Park Extension (Sunny Garden Housing Scheme), Sunny Park, West wood Colony Housing Scheme, Women Housing Scheme and Zaheer-ud-Din Babar scheme.

The documents further revealed that 18 Cooperative and four Private Housing Schemes (PHS) Connected with Wasa's Sattukatla Drain, which are defaulters of Wasa. Wasa MD Syed Zahid Aziz while talking with the scribe, said that Wasa had prepared its action plan to recover the outstanding amount from these housing schemes. He said the agency may disconnect their connections and legal action under Land Revenue Collection Act would also be taken against the defaulters. He concluded that Wasa had also asked LDA’s Metropolitan Planning Wing to also stop passing of maps of these defaulter societies.