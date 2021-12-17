Hindu yatrees due today

LAHORE:More than 100 Hindu yatrees will arrive in City today (Friday), through Wagah border crossing to perform their religious ritual at Katas Raj temples. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) officials and local Hindu leaders would receive them. On the directions of the federal government and ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad, Additional Secretary Rana Shahid said that all arrangements, including security and accommodation had been completed. The Board security staff would remain with the yatrees. The central ceremony would be held at Katas Raj temples on December 19 (Sunday), in which different political and religious leaders would participate.
