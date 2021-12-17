Workshop on safe water reporting

LAHORE:Water Aid Pakistan Thursday organised a workshop on reporting on safe drinking water, toilets in rural areas and proper hygienic facilities.
About 50 journalists and students of Mass Communication participated in the workshop. Water Aid said progress has been made in providing clean drinking water to people of Punjab but still 6pc of the population does not have this facility while 13pc of the population does not have proper toilet facilities. Similarly, one out of every 25 households has to find several kilometres of water to meet their water needs. One out of every eight households does not have bathroom facilities. One out of every 5 women in Punjab does not have access to toilet facilities. Trainers including Niaz Ahmed highlighted the importance of the role of media in this regard and said media should report responsibly on these topics.
