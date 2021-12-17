Prizes distributed

LAHORE:Punjab University Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre (SZIC) and an NGO organised a ceremony to distribute prizes among high-achievers through Orphan Support Programme.

The prizes were distributed among the orphan children who had shown outstanding performance in Matric examination. PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad, SZIC Director Dr Muhammad Ejaz, Director Programme Helping Hands Arif Khalil, Regional Manager Sajid Chaddhar, people from various walks of life and students participated in the ceremony. Addressing the ceremony, Prof Niaz Ahmad said it was the responsibility of the society to take care of orphan children and encourage them to excel in the relevant fields. Later, the VC distributed bicycles, tablets, toys and other gifts among the winners and high-achievers.

Meena Bazaar: The female students of Punjab University Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre (SZIC) organised a Meena Bazaar at the lawns of the centre on Thursday. The girls had set up various stalls of jewellery, clothes, cosmetics, food and other items. PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad along with SZIC Director Dr Ejaz, Dr Ishtiaq Gondal and others visited the stalls and appreciated the students.