IT being used to curb crimes: IG

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that police station is the basic unit of police for which not only all available resources are being utilised for improvement of professional affairs but also equal attention and provision of resources to operations as well as investigation is being given.

He said that refresher courses and workshops were being conducted in the School of Investigation Chuhng and other training institutes to enhance capacity of investigating officers deployed across the province. Every possible facility is also being provided to fulfill deficiency of personnel, he added.

The IG said that the complaints received at the Prime Minister's Delivery Unit (PMDU) and 1,787 IGP Complaint Centres were being redressed on time.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a four-member delegation from the National Police Bureau at the Central Police Office here Thursday. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on reforms being carried out in Punjab Police. The delegation included DIG Saqib Sultan and members of Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights.

Talking to the delegation, IG Punjab said that Punjab Police were making full use of information technology with available resources for crime prevention and improvement of service delivery.

He said that protection of life and property of people and maintaining law and order in the society was the prime responsibility of Punjab Police and in this regard the process of improving performance through effective reforms was underway. At the same time attention is also being paid to close monitoring and inspection of every wing.

DIG visits Police Khidmat Markaz: DIG Operations visited Police Khidmat Markaz Liberty on Wednesday. He was briefed about the working of the facilitation centre. He reviewed services and facilities available to the general public at the centre. He gave necessary instructions to the staff and said that timely completion of all matters should be ensured.