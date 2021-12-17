40,618 smoky vehicles ticketed in 2021

LAHORE: Around 40,618 smoke emitting vehicles were ticketed and 4,508 vehicles were impounded during the ongoing year.

Giving details of each region of the province, IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that 2,333 smoky vehicles were ticketed and 437 impounded in Rawalpindi region. In Sargodha region, 1,971 vehicles were ticketed and 159 impounded. In Faisalabad region, 10,895 smoke-emitting vehicles were ticketed and 761 impounded. Likewise, total of 3,090 vehicles were ticketed and 574 impounded in Sheikhupura. Besides, 12,302 vehicles were ticketed and 1,778 were impounded in Gujranwala. In Multan region, 3,199 vehicles were ticketed and 216 impounded. In Sahiwal region, a total of 2,343 smoke-emitting vehicles were ticketed and 340 impounded. In DG Khan, a total of 2,428 smoke-emitting vehicles were ticketed and 145 impounded. In Bahawalpur region, 1,448 vehicles were ticketed and 96 impounded. In Lahore region, 609 smoke-emitting vehicles were ticketed and 200 impounded. Punjab Police spokesperson said that on the orders of IG Punjab, awareness campaign on traffic rules was also being carried out in different districts to reduce traffic accidents as well as smog-related activities.

FIRE: Valuables were reduced to ashes in an incident of fire in a shop near Shalimar Bagh on Thursday. A cylinder exploded with a huge blast in a shop situated at Madina Colony on rear side of Shalimar Bagh. After the blast, the shop caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported.

ACCIDENTS: Around 14 people died, whereas 955 were injured in 936 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 535 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 420 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.