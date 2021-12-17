People to get latest health facilities under UHI: secy

LAHORE: The Punjab government’s Universal Health Insurance (UHI) programme worth over Rs400 billion will transform the healthcare into state-of the-art system providing modern indoor health facilities to the people free-of-cost. The citizens will get medical treatment up to Rs1 million from empanelled public and private hospitals.

These views were expressed by Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), while talking to a delegation of Young Doctors Association (YDA), Punjab led by its patron-in-chief Dr Salman Haseeb, here at his office Thursday.

The delegation included Dr Atif Majeed, Dr Mudassar Ashrafi, Dr Salman Niazi, Dr Shoaib Niazi and Dr Shahid Wali, while Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti and Special Secretary (Development) Dr Asif Tufail were also present.

The delegation briefed the secretary about KPIs, HR, induction, promotion, ad hoc appointments and house job issues in detail on which Dr Qazi assured them of resolving their issues at top priority basis. He said that around 700 vacancies of doctors were being filled in teaching hospitals to strengthen them in terms of human resources.

Dr Qazi said that the UHI programme would also help in creating thousands of jobs for doctors and others in private hospitals. He assured that the house job policy would be reframed in accordance with rules and regulations of Pakistan Medical Commission which would result in resolving job issues to the optimum level.

UVAS: The concluding ceremony of a three-day training workshop ‘Production of Foot and Mouth Disease Virus Vaccine Using Cell Suspension Culture System’ was held at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Thursday. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the ceremony organised by the university’s Training Centre for Biologics Production (TCBP) and distributed certificates among the participants and resource persons. Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Project Director (TCBP) Prof Dr Khushi Muhammad and a number of participants attended the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that establishment of TCBP was a unique project in UVAS which would be beneficial for livestock farming community to save their dairy animals from deadly foot and mouth disease (FMD).

The objective of the training was to impart knowledge to local staff of the project regarding FMD vaccine production by using cell suspension culture system and virus culturing and vaccine production. The participants of training were trained in documentation, suspension cell culture system, virus culture, biological titration of FMD virus, inactivation, sterility/safety tests, formulation of vaccine, etc.

Meanwhile, Senior Tutor Office and Character Building Society of the UVAS Lahore in collaboration with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) organised a walk, seminar and poster competition to mark Anti-Corruption Day with the theme of ‘Say No To Corruption’ to create awareness among public and young generation against corruption in all segments of society. VC Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad along with Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani led the walk while Principal Student Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Senior Tutor Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan and a number of faculty members and students participated.