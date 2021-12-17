Labour Card set to be launched: minister

LAHORE: The Migrant Resource Centre (MRC) Pakistan, in collaboration with Punjab Labour & Human Resource Dept organised a conference on “Protecting Workers’ Rights” on the eve of International Migrants Day being observed on Dec 18 (tomorrow). The issues faced by workers, exploitation of their rights and lack of awareness about laws, rights and responsibilities came under discussion during the conference. Addressing the conference, Minister for Labour and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan said safeguarding fundamental rights at work is essential to the success of both immediate and long-term responses towards promoting and protecting workers’ rights.

He said Punjab will be the first province to launch multi-faceted Labour Card clubbing 14 different features and facilities including purchase of subsidised merchandise and concession in transport and railway fare. “Labour card will also serve as debit and ATM card which could be used for commercial purposes”, he said and elaborating further that it would ensure at least Rs15000 additional financial benefits to the workers currently getting minimum wage. Secretary L&HRD said COVID-19 crisis has devastating consequences for the millions of workers already in vulnerable situation as their fundamental rights at work are under threat, pushing them and their families towards greater insecurity. Nadia Kashif, Coordinator MRC said Migrant Resource Centre (MRC) Lahore is following its mandate of reaching out to intending, potential and outgoing migrants. “We provide information on safe, legal and informed migration and are also raising awareness on the migrant workers’ rights in their destination countries,” she said. Others who gave their input were Khalid Mehmood of Labour Education Foundation, Waqar Insha of Popular International Recruiting Agency, Shahid Senior Law Officer L&HRD and Rana Imran MRC Counselor.