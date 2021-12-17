Religious leaders seek political solution to problems

LAHORE:Religious leaders have expressed sorrow that the country’s leadership has learnt no lesson from the tragedy of fall of Dhaka and continued repeating the same mistake that alienated more than half of the population and resulted in dismembering the country in 1971.

On the occasion of 50th anniversary of the tragedy, the religious leaders demanded that national interests and priorities should be redefined, and solutions to all national problems should be sought through political means. Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan vice-president Allama Qari Zawar Bahadur said it was very unfortunate that rulers failed to learn any lesson from the fall of Dhaka and continued to follow the policies that are again pushing the country towards crisis.

Chairing a meeting held in memory of the tragedy here on Thursday, he said, if the institutions had been strengthened and the mandate of people had been recognised, the tragedy of East Pakistan would not have happened. He lamented that Peshawar APS tragedy was also a worst incident and the innocent martyrs sacrificed their lives to make the country realise the importance of cleansing the terrorists. He said that the operations carried out by the Pakistan Army against the terrorists after this tragedy and the sacrifices they had made for their lives were also unforgettable.

Hafiz Naseer Ahmad Noorani, Mufti Tassaduq Hussain, Rasheed Ahmad Rizvi, Maulana Saleem Awan, Mufti Jamil Rizvi, Mehr Muhammad Arshad, Prof Abid Rafiq and others also addressed the gathering. They said Ulema would have to take to the field for the domination of truth, otherwise if the power remained in the hands of the secular elements, the innocent blood would flow unjustly.

Meanwhile, addressing another meeting, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) ameer Hafiz Saad Rizvi said the tragedy of APS and the fall of Dhaka on December 16 had left the nation with incurable wounds. On December 16, the world's largest Islamic state was broken under an international conspiracy carried out with the help of internal elements. Saad said the Constitution is a sacred trust which no politician and civil or dictator should breach at any cost.

He paid tributes to the APS martyrs. He said the country got rid of terrorism as a result of the sacrifices made by the armed forces. At the end of the ceremony, special prayers were offered for the martyrs APS and national security.