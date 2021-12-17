Amicus curiae appointed on plea against secret filming

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday appointed amicus curiae in a public interest petition against secret filming, recording or photographing of individuals, especially women both at private and public places without their knowledge or consent. Salman Sufi, a social activist who works for women empowerment, had filed the petition.

On Thursday, Advocate Ans Mashood submitted that there were various incidents wherein the owners/staff of internet cafes or cinemas secretly recorded videos or photos of the activities of their customers by using night vision cameras or CCTV cameras. He said the perpetrators uploaded the videos on websites or leaked to the general public through CDs/social media, which resulted in loss of life of many people but the culprits had not yet been identified, rather no stern action had been taken against them. The counsel argued that the online offences against the privacy of individuals grew every day which infringed the inviolable right of dignity of the citizens protected and guaranteed under article 14 of the Constitution. After hearing the arguments, Justice Jawad Hassan appointed Barrister Asad Raheem as amicus curiae to assist the court on the matter and allowed time to the respondents to file their replies by Jan 12, 2022.

Ex-official jailed: An accountability court on Thursday sentenced accused Muhammad Akram to three years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs25.9million over the charges of assets beyond means.

The NAB Lahore had filed a reference of assets in excess of income in 2017 against Akram, former assistant of DC Office, Mianwali. According to the reference, convict Muhammad Akram transferred assets worth crores of rupees in the name of himself and his family members during his employment.

According to the revelation made during the investigation, the convict made more than 218 kanals of land in the name of himself and his family which he could not prove. However, the total income of the convict Muhammad Akram during the service proved to be Rs70 lakh 37 thousand. During the investigation, the culprit failed to prove the means of disposal of assets worth Rs 25.9 million out of his assets.