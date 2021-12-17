ODIs postponement not to affect Australia tour: Salman Naseer

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Operating Officer (COO) Salman Naseer on Thursday said that the postponement of the West Indies ODI series will not affect Australia’s tour to Pakistan next year.



“There should be absolutely no impact on Australia’s Pakistan tour,” Salman told a news conference here at the National Stadium.

“Their security experts arrived here and saw everything which was in place for the West Indies series and I hope they returned satisfied. As far as bio-secure matters are concerned, both the cricket boards will sit together to decide the protocols before the series,” Salman said.

He said that the ODI Series between Pakistan and West Indies was postponed until June 2022 keeping in view the West Indies players' welfare and mental health and their strength for the ODI series.



He made it clear that the series will be rescheduled in the first two weeks of June 2022. He added that it would not be very hot as the matches would be held in the evening. International matches have been held in Pakistan in June in the past, he added.

He also revealed that West Indies are going back with a positive attitude as they are satisfied with the security arrangements, accommodation and bio-secure bubble which was never breached during the series.

“They are satisfied with the arrangements we made for the series and that is why they have agreed to return and complete the series. As regards financial loss, we have requested them to come again for a three-T20 series and hopefully it will be finalised soon,” Salman said.

He said that the T20 series was being completed here at Karachi due to the extra effort of the CEO West Indies Cricket Board (CWI).

“I am very much thankful to him as it is because of his extra efforts that the T20 series is being completed,” Salman said.

He ruled out the impression that there was any bio-secure protocol breach during the series. It seems that West Indies players got infected during their transit stay in the UAE while coming to Pakistan and after the incubation period some of their members returned positive Covid tests.

Salman said that the quarantine period of the PCB is meeting international standards. “If you follow the 14-day quarantine period then only a few matches can be played as the FTP schedule is too tough,” said Salman, who also acted as acting CEO of the PCB after the resignation of Wasim Khan.