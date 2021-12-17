Rizwan, Babar help Pakistan clean sweep West Indies

KARACHI: Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam once again played sublime knocks as Pakistan whipped truncated West Indies by seven wickets with seven balls to spare to complete a clean sweep of the three-match T20 series here at the National Stadium on Thursday night.

This was Pakistan’s record chase in T20 cricket. On April 14, 2021, Pakistan had chased 204 for the loss of one wicket against South Africa at Centurion.

In the third and final game, chasing 208, Rizwan (87) and Babar (79) batted with perfection and dominated the West Indies’ fragile bowling right from the start. The duo played some exquisite strokes towards all corners of the ground. They scored 158 runs for the opening stand which came off 91 balls. Odean Smith broke the partnership, removing Babar who hit 53-ball 79, smashing two sixes and five fours. This was Babar’s 25th fifty in his 73rd game. He consumed 40 deliveries for his fifty.

Left-armer Dominic Drakes then got rid of Rizwan, who miscued a shot that took the upper edge and it ballooned in the air with stumper Pooran taking an easy catch while taking a few steps towards fine leg.

Rizwan, who hit his 13th fifty in 55th show, struck three sixes and ten glorious fours in his 45-ball epic knock. Rizwan’s fifty came off 29 balls. Rizwan had scored 78 and 38 in the previous two games, finishing the series as the highest scorer with 203 runs.

Shepherd then got rid of Fakhar Zaman for an eight-ball 12 before Asif Ali made a super effort of seven-ball 21 not out to take Pakistan home. Asif smashed two sixes and two fours in his excellent firework. Romario Shepherd (1-53), Dominic Drakes (1-37) and Odea Smith (1-34) were among the wickets.

Earlier, after electing to bat first, West Indies’ stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran (64*), Shamarh Brooks (49) and Brandon King (43) did well with the bat to enable the tourists to pile-up an imposing 207-3 in the allotted 20 overs.

Nicholas showed super aggression in his impressive career-best knock, hitting every bowler with enviable ease. He hit six sixes and two fours in his 37-ball knock, his fourth fifty in career. His previous best was 62 not out.

Pooran shared 93 runs for the third wicket stand with Darren Bravo, who chipped in with a 27-ball 34, having hammered three fours. Earlier, Brandon King (43) and Shamarh Brooks (49) provided a rapid 66-run opening stand to West Indies. It was Mohammad Wasim Junior who provided the much-needed breakthrough to Pakistan when he bowled Brandon who wanted to hit him over extra cover.

Score Board

West Indies won the Toss

West Indiest Innings (Target 208 runs)

King b Wasim 43

Brooks c Iftikhar b Dahani 49

Pooran(c)† c Nawaz b Wasim 64

Bravo not out 34

Powell not out 6

Extras: (lb 4, nb 2, w 5) 11

Total: (20 Ov, RR: 10.35) 207/3

Yet to bat: Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas

Fall: 1-66, 5.6 ov 2-99, 9.4 ov 3-192, 17.4 ov

Bowling: Mohammad Nawaz 3-0-36-0 Mohammad Hasnain 4-0-49-0 Shahnawaz Dahani 4-0-23-1 Mohammad Wasim 4-0-44-2 Shadab Khan 4-0-36-0 Iftikhar Ahmed 1-0-15-0

Pakistan Inning (Target: 208 runs)

Rizwan† c †Pooran b Drakes 87

Babar (c) c Shepherd b Smith 79

Fakhar c Brooks b Shepherd 12

Asif Ali not out 21

Iftikhar not out 1

Extras: (nb 1, w 7) 8

Total: (18.5 Ov, RR: 11.04) 208/3

Did not bat: Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani

Fall: 1-158, 15.1 ov 2-184, 17.2 ov 3-195, 18.1 ov

Bowling: Gudakesh Motie 4-0-29-0 Romario Shepherd 3.5-0-53-1 Dominic Drakes 4-0-37-1 Odean Smith 3-0-34-1 Hayden Walsh 2-0-30-0 shane Thomas 2-0-25-0

Man of the Match: M. Rizwan (PAK)

Man of the Series: M. Rizwan (PAK)

T20I Debut: Gudakesh Motie (WI)

Result: Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Rashid Riaz