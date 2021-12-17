LCCI backs corporate guarantees

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Thursday extended its support to a government’s decision of introducing ‘corporate guarantee’ in provisional assessment dispute cases instead of bank guarantee or pay order.

LCCI urged the government to sustain the decision and avoid reconsidering the initiative.

In letters written to government high-ups, LCCI president Mian Nauman Kabir, senior vice president Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, and vice president Haris Ateeq, said the federal government had taken a great decision in Tax Laws (Third Amendment) 2021 by introducing corporate guarantee in provisional assessment dispute cases.

Talking about reconsideration of the decision they said, “It pains business circles to learn that the federal government is reconsidering this initiative even without giving it a fair try.”

Such move would be a step in reverse direction and would adversely affect the businesses in difficult economic conditions, they said.