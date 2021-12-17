Bank of England hikes interest rate to fight hot inflation

London: The Bank of England on Thursday unexpectedly lifted interest rates to 0.25 percent from a record-low 0.10 percent, and flagged more hikes to combat decade-high inflation despite Omicron fears.

The BoE´s monetary policy committee voted 8-1 in favour of the first interest rate hike in more than three years, but unanimously maintained quantitative easing stimulus, it said in a statement after a regular meeting.

Britain has now become the first central bank of the G7 nations to lift borrowing costs since the coronavirus pandemic first erupted.

In reaction, the pound jumped higher versus the dollar and euro after the modest hike which confounded expectations of no change.

The news comes after the Federal Reserve laid out inflation-fighting plans overnight and paved the way for US rate hikes next year, while the European Central Bank has held record-low eurozone borrowing costs.

The BoE decision followed official data which showed Wednesday that UK inflation rocketed in November to 5.1 percent, more than double its 2.0-percent target.

Policymakers argued "it would be necessary over coming months to increase Bank Rate in order to return inflation sustainably to the 2.0-percent target", according to minutes from the meeting.

They noted also that consumer price inflation in advanced economies "had risen by more than expected".

"Most members of the committee judged that an immediate, small increase in Bank Rate was warranted," read the minutes.

"Although the conditions for tightening set out in November had been met, the decision at this meeting was finely balanced because of the uncertainty around Covid developments."

They cautioned that the Omicron coronavirus variant, which has spread rapidly over the last month, posed downside risks to activity.

The UK economy also continues to suffer from the ongoing supply crunch.

"Growth in many sectors has continued to be restrained by disruption in supply

chains and shortages of labour," the minutes read.

"The impact of the Omicron variant, associated additional measures introduced by the UK government and devolved administrations, and voluntary social distancing will push down on GDP in December and in" the first quarter of 2022.

Rates had been slashed to a record-low 0.1 percent at the start of the pandemic in order to boost Britain´s lockdown-hit economy.

However, global inflation has since accelerated sharply after the world emerged from lockdowns earlier this year, with prices soaring as companies struggled to meet demand for goods, energy and services.

The BoE forecast Thursday that inflation would hold around 5.0 percent "for the majority of the winter period" -- and would peak at about 6.0 percent in April 2022 due to surging domestic energy prices.

Commentators said that rampant inflation had eclipsed potential economic fallout from the latest Covid variant.

"The Bank of England opts for a bold move to fend off inflationary pressures," said KPMG chief economist Yael Selfin.

"The MPC had to strike a delicate balance between above-target inflation and tight labour market on the one hand, and a weaker short-term outlook and increased Covid uncertainty on the other."

The UK economy was already struggling prior to Omicron, growing by an anaemic 0.1 percent in October from 0.6 percent in September.

Omicron, which emerged late last

month, forced Britain to re-impose coronavirus restrictions -- including guidance to work from home and mandatory Covid passes.

November, however, marked the highest inflation since September 2011, with surging fuel costs pushing the rate further above target.

"The Bank of England has thrown out an anchor to try stop the fast currents of inflation taking the economy into more dangerous waters," said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter.