Stocks fall as economy remains frail

Stocks on Thursday fell back into correction as late profit-taking buffeted the overbought market amid flat treasury bills yields and tenacious economic concerns, traders said.

At Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the benchmark KSE-100 Share Index fell 635.66 points or 1.43 percent to 43,731.20 points rising as high as 44,394.04 and sliding as low as 43,605.96 points during the day trade.

Zafar Moti, former director PSX, said the market behaved abnormally as investors were still considering economic situation was unstable.

“Market improved yesterday because of lower-than-expected increase in the policy rate. Initially we thought it was a little correction, but the market came down hard during the last few hours of the session,” he said.

Moti said foreign funds were not returning as rupee-dollar parity was not stable.

“They are in wait-and-watch mode.”

“Due to unstable currency, a decline in the oil prices in the international market is neither benefiting the consumers here nor the country,” Moti said.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed lower in the overbought market on concerns for State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) policy tightening and foreign outflows.

The surge in NSS rates, higher government papers’ yields, likely introduction of mini-budget for resumption of IMF programme and reports that a UK court was to impose over Rs19.4 billion fine on SNGPL brought the market down, Mehanti said.

KSE-30 Shares Index also lost 258.60 points or 1.48 percent to close at 17,214.28 points.

Traded shares decreased 86 million shares to 312.07 million from 398.09 million. Traded value also fell to Rs10.12 billion from Rs11.65 billion. Moreover, market capital also dropped Rs7.499 trillion from Rs7.609 trillion. Out of 345 companies active in the session, 86 gained, 248 fell, and 11 held status quo.

Topline Securities in a note said profit-taking was witnessed during the session.

In the first session, the market opened on a negative note following yesterday’s T-bills auction, where cutoffs yields remained flat contrary to investor’s expectations, the brokerage said.

According to Topline analysts, investors were expecting a cut following the fall in secondary market yields by 25bps yesterday, which led the market to make an intraday low of 759 points. Financial, cements, and energy sectors were the major laggards and as a result HBL, LUCK, MCB, PPL, and UBL cumulatively dented the Index by 231 points.

Blessed Textiles became the highest gaining scrip, rising Rs31.21 to Rs447.46/share, followed by Mari Petroleum that grabbed Rs17.26 to reach Rs1,673.72/share.

Unilever Foods led losses, falling Rs949.99 to Rs19,999/share, followed by Rafhan Maize that slid Rs300 to Rs9,500/share.

Arif Habib Ltd in a report said bears dominated the bulls as cut-off yields remained flat across all tenors in the auction of market treasury bills on Wednesday.

The market opened on a bleak note as investors opted for profit-booking but were unable to sell in the green zone, the brokerage added.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 49.18 million shares, while Telecard Limited emerged as the second highest traded stock with 30.92 million shares.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included Byco Petroleum, TRG Pakistan Ltd, Unity Foods Ltd, Treet Corp, Hum Network, Azgard Nine, TPL Properties, and G3 Technologies.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 113.72 million shares from 112.39 million shares.