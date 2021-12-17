Gold rises Rs650/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs650 per tola on Thursday.

According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs125,100 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs557 to Rs107,253.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $20 to $1,788 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71.