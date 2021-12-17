Rupee ends flat

KARACHI: The rupee ended unchanged on Thursday as dollar supplies were sufficient to match importer demand, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 177.98 to the dollar, unchanged from the previous close.

The rupee, however, gained 60 paisas to settle at 179.90 per dollar in the open market.

“We saw the dollar demand, but inflows were enough to meet that demand,” said a foreign exchange dealer.

“We expect the local currency to stay range-bound over the next week. It could see a slight depreciation in the last week of December due to month-end importer dollar demand. Import payments go up at the end of every month,” he added.

The rupee has dropped by 11.48 percent since July 2021, pressured by hefty imports and global commodity prices, resulting in a sharp increase in the trade deficit.

The current account deficit is expected to widen further in coming days, which will put pressure on the rupee.

The State Bank of Pakistan revised up its FY2022 current account deficit to 4 percent of gross domestic product from the previous 2.3 percent. However, the SBP remained confident in financing the current account deficit through bilateral and commercial flows.