Blood donations being collected in Swat

Swat to PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Haematology Services arranged camps in various educational institutions of the Swat district to collect blood donations for the children and other patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders. The camps were held in Government Degree College Khwazakhela, Government Degree College Matta, Government Degree College Kabal, Government Degree College Mingora and at other spots.