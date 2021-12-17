Solar energy project to address people’s woes: Sindh minister

SUKKUR: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh on Thursday said that a solar energy project was being established to reduce worries of the people.

The minister said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of a solar energy project at Sachal auditorium in district Khairpur. PPP MNAs Syed Nafisa Shah, Mahreen Bhutto, Syed Fazul Shah and Sindh Solar Energy project director Raja Shahzaman Khuhro were also present.