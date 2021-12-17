MWM chief opposes talks with TTP

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen chief Allama Nasir Abbas Jaffary cautioned holding negotiations with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), saying this act is against the interest of the country and the nation, and will not be supported.

In a statement Thursday here with reference to APS tragedy, he said any concession to the TTP tantamounts to betraying the blood of martyrs. “The nation will never forgive the brutal elements who played with innocent lives.”