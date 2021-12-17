‘Sanctions against Taliban part of US law’

Islamabad: Dr Barnett R Rubin, Senior Fellow at Centre on International Cooperation, said that the sanctions against the Taliban go back to 1999 and are now part of US law. Dr. Barnett was addressing an in-house meeting organised here by the Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS).

Dr. Barnett said that the Taliban have never been one to take a break with Al-Qaeda because of religious solidarity and provision of assistance. He went on to say that as a political matter the US cannot have good relations with the Taliban. He also said that right now, the Taliban need a functioning economy and relations with other countries. Although there are efforts being made by a humanitarian organisation, a lot still needs to be done.

The Taliban this time around have been engaging very actively in regional diplomacy. Their only objective is to be secure, he said adding that Afghanistan is now a marginal issue for the US as evidenced by President Biden’s decision to withdraw the troops. The Taliban this time around, have a good regional strategy and their only international objective is to get recognition, he said.

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Director-General ISS, said that the most burning topic for the region is Afghanistan and there is a feeling that the new political reality in Afghanistan is not being accepted by the world. The humanitarian situation is dire and there is an economic collapse happening as well, he said.