Money-laundering scam: Interim bail of Shehbaz, Hamza extended till Jan 4

LAHORE: A banking crime court Thursday extended interim bail of PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz till January 4 in Rs16b alleged money-laundering scam against the father-son duo.
As Shehbaz and Hamza appeared before the court for the hearing, the FIA prosecutor informed the court that the challan of the case had been submitted. To which, the judge asked whether the court has jurisdiction over the sections under which the challan had been submitted. The court summoned the prosecution and counsel of the accused to argue the matter of jurisdiction on the next hearing.
