Mazari launches NAP on business and human rights

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Thursday launched the First Five Year National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights.

In relation to Business and Human Rights (BHR), a National Action Plan (NAP) is defined as an evolving policy strategy developed by a State to protect against adverse human rights impacts by business enterprises in conformity with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

Many businesses in Pakistan are cognizant of their responsibility towards the protection and promotion of human rights. Some multinational companies and State-owned companies have incorporated policies that reflect international human rights standards, which can be further strengthened through complying with the State Expectations laid out in the NAP, as well as staying abreast of relevant legislative and regulatory actions being proposed.

Further, the NAP builds awareness on the importance of human rights due diligence in business operations and supply chain management, which has emerged as a salient feature of the international human rights and sustainable development agenda.

Addressing the occasion, Federal Minster for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said that Pakistan is the first country in South Asia to come up with this action plan. She stressed the need to focus on human rights in private sector besides working on public sector.

“We are setting a time frame for the implementation of the National Action Plan to make sure that the plan is implemented,” she said adding that the labor union representatives will also be part of the implementation mechanism. The Minister said that measures to prevent harassment of women in the workplace are also part of the plan.

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile Industry and Production and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood, also spoke on the occasion. He said that the business community plays an important role in the development of any country. He talked about the initiatives taken by the present government to ease business registration process. He said that Pakistan's exports to the European Union have increased. About worker’s rights, he said that protection of workers' rights is essential to any business. “Pakistan’s government is taking steps to ensure the rights of workers.”