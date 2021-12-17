Won’t oppose, if governor’s rule imposed in Sindh: Arbab

DADU: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Thursday said that he would not oppose, if the governor’s rule is imposed in Sindh.

He further said law regarding the imposition of governor’s rule was present in the Constitution. He said the Sindh government was blaming the Centre for the poor condition of the people of Sindh despite receiving its due share under the 18th constitutional amendment.

The SAPM said that the money received from the federal government was spent on corruption, while the major chunk of it was embezzled. He said the inflation in the country was the result of global price hike. He also cited corruption as major cause of the inflation.

He said the people wanted a change in Sindh. Imran Khan will not only complete his term but also win the upcoming elections, he added. He further said he would continue to convey the problems of people of Sindh to the prime minister.