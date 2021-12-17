Last anti-polio campaign of the year under way in Sindh

KARACHI: The last anti-polio campaign of the year is under way in Sindh which will continue till December 19.

Through this campaign, a target has been set to vaccinate nine million children in 30 districts of Sindh. Fortunately, the anti-polio campaign was launched from all channels and newspapers of Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Foundation (MKR), Jang, The News and Geo TV network (Jang Group) under the theme “Save Tomorrow Today”.

Through which the public is being made aware that they should vaccinate their children as soon as possible to save them from lifelong disability. In the same awareness campaign, prominent woman religious scholars of Pakistan Samiha Raheel Qazi, Tayyaba Khanum Bukhari, Dr Rizwana Sehar, Maimuna Murtaza Malik and anchorpersons of Geo News Alina Farooq Sheikh and Sara Ilyas also tried to raise awareness through their video message.

All of them shared that polio is an incurable disease and the public should consider the health workers as their sympathisers, help them as they come to protect the health of our children and their future.

Children across the Muslim Ummah have been vaccinated against polio. It has no side effects, it is important to take these drops more than once. The sooner we start giving these drops to our children, the better.

Polio drops are the key to a secure future for children. It makes them stronger, boosts their immunity. Open the door for door-to-door polio workers to open the door to a secure future for your children.

Polio is an incurable disease but it can be prevented. Save your day today by vaccinating all children from newborns to 5-year-old. Remember that Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where this disease is present. We must pledge to eradicate this disease from our country. So get your children vaccinated against polio and make your country healthier.