Expensive education

It is understandable the government has to raise taxes. However, it is hoped that it will reconsider the imposition of 17 percent sales tax on the import of books, which is probably a fraction of the import of other non-essential items such as cat food and dog food. With the rise in dollar from around Rs160 in June 2020 to over Rs175 today, the cost of books is already high. Due to the rise in the cost of paper in the local market, local books have also become expensive. Reading is already on a decline in society, and these measures will not help. It would be more appropriate if the government would cut losses in state-owned enterprises. These losses had accumulated to Rs429 billion by March. Pakistan needs educated people to compete in the world, and making books easier to access will prove detrimental to the cause.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad