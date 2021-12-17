Expensive education

It is understandable the government has to raise taxes. However, it is hoped that it will reconsider the imposition of 17 percent sales tax on the import of books, which is probably a fraction of the import of other non-essential items such as cat food and dog food. With the rise in dollar from around Rs160 in June 2020 to over Rs175 today, the cost of books is already high. Due to the rise in the cost of paper in the local market, local books have also become expensive. Reading is already on a decline in society, and these measures will not help. It would be more appropriate if the government would cut losses in state-owned enterprises. These losses had accumulated to Rs429 billion by March. Pakistan needs educated people to compete in the world, and making books easier to access will prove detrimental to the cause.
Syed Hussein El-Edroos
Islamabad
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to a major reason behind the increase in unemployment. The fact is...
Residents of Rajoya, a town in Chiniot, are worried about the bad situation of sanitation in the area. There are heaps...
Each passing day, cases of violence in the name of religion are increasing. The lynching of the Sri Lankan national,...
A number of people still believe that when a woman claims she is a feminist, she wants to be a man. Nothing could be...
This refers to the editorial ‘Protecting polio teams’ . It has judiciously been highlighted that it is the prime...
The incumbent prime minister is determined to hold ‘fair and free’ general elections in 2023 by implementing...
Comments