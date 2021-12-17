Just paper

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to a major reason behind the increase in unemployment. The fact is that despite graduating with degrees, students often have no skill set that is needed in the job market. Universities should be more than just places of endless examinations. The government should ensure all universities have a well-educated and trained faculty. It should also try to encourage a hybrid education system which will teach students how to use modern softwares.
Organisations often choose to employ skilled people, even if they have little qualification, over highly qualified but inexperienced people. Setting up a system of education that provides qualification as well as skills is bound to help boost employment opportunities for people across the country.
Muhammad Umer Siddique Rana
Toba Tek Singh
