Unclean towns

Residents of Rajoya, a town in Chiniot, are worried about the bad situation of sanitation in the area. There are heaps of garbage in the streets. Sanitary workers do not pick up garbage for weeks on end and it is left to rot near houses. This leads to land pollution and breeds a number of diseases.
Compromised health also affects the social and economic development of people. The municipal committee of Rajoya should look into the matter. Higher authorities should ensure that all municipal committees are working properly.
Muhammad Zargham
Rajoya
It is understandable the government has to raise taxes. However, it is hoped that it will reconsider the imposition of...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to a major reason behind the increase in unemployment. The fact is...
Each passing day, cases of violence in the name of religion are increasing. The lynching of the Sri Lankan national,...
A number of people still believe that when a woman claims she is a feminist, she wants to be a man. Nothing could be...
This refers to the editorial ‘Protecting polio teams’ . It has judiciously been highlighted that it is the prime...
The incumbent prime minister is determined to hold ‘fair and free’ general elections in 2023 by implementing...
Comments