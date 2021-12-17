Unclean towns

Residents of Rajoya, a town in Chiniot, are worried about the bad situation of sanitation in the area. There are heaps of garbage in the streets. Sanitary workers do not pick up garbage for weeks on end and it is left to rot near houses. This leads to land pollution and breeds a number of diseases.

Compromised health also affects the social and economic development of people. The municipal committee of Rajoya should look into the matter. Higher authorities should ensure that all municipal committees are working properly.

Muhammad Zargham

Rajoya