Fostering harmony

Each passing day, cases of violence in the name of religion are increasing. The lynching of the Sri Lankan national, Priyantha Kumara, in Sialkot is a recent example of such a murder. The incident was simultaneously unforgivable and unforgettable. It has defamed Pakistan at the international level and is a stark reminder of our failure to inculcate inter-faith harmony in society.
However, all hope it not yet lost. We can encourage people to be tolerant through a number of ways. First, the country’s education system needs to foster inter-faith tolerance at school level by introducing new courses designed specifically for the purpose. Second, various sessions and seminars should be arranged so that people can learn to accept and appreciate diversity. Third, religious leaders should participate in such efforts so people are encouraged to follow suit. This is the only way deeply entrenched extremism can be remedied.
Abdul Mujeeb
Ghotki
